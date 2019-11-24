I am a witch, confesses woman

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

A SELF-confessed witch stunned the Chipulukusu local court when she openly admitted to bewitching some of her family members.

Esnart Changwe, 52, of Chipulukusu Township in Ndola told a packed courtroom that she was a witch and she had bewitched some family members because they did not take care of her.

The confession left the court shocked and elicited scornful remarks from people who were listening to cases, resulting in a decision to remove everyone from the courtroom, except the family members CLICK TO READ MORE