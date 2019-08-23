I agree with article saying alcohol must be banned

Dear editor,

LET me commend Mr Lawrence Mwelwa for his article which appeared in your paper on August 20, entitled, “Alcohol must be banned”.

Indeed the five reasons he mentioned plus GBV are mostly caused by alcohol intake.

If lawmakers can pick it from this article and do something, Zambia can be a wonderful nation and calling her a ‘Christian nation’ can be meaningful.

It’s possible that Government can make the law and enforce it.

Dr Kenneth Kaunda during his tenure of office did it by not allowing children under 18 years to enter bars/taverns, and their opening was at 10:00 hours and closing at 21:00 hours.

BK LUCHEMBE

Kabwe