Hyundai staked for hole-in-one

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

YETI Motors, a subsidiary of Astro Holdings, has staked a Hyundai Veloster worth US$40,000 (about K378,000) for a hole-in-one on hole number 11 during the Zanaco Masters Golf Championship.

And Astro Holdings has also contributed US$10,450 (about K100,000) to the Zanaco Masters local organising committee.

A Hyundai Veloster is the prize for a golfer who will manage a hole-in-one on the par-3 on the 11th hole while the US$10,450 will go towards hosting of the chairman's cocktail and four vehicles to be used by professional golfers during the competition.