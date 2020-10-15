Hydrotech Farms gets Mukobeko fish farming top role

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

HYDROTECH Farms Zambia Limited (HFZ) has been appointed as a lead consultant and developers of a fish farming project under the Mukobeko Maximum Agricultural Poultry Project (MAPP).

MAPP is an ambitious K1.7 million agriculture programme launched this year.

HFZ director John Van Der Merwa said in an interview on Tuesday that the fish farming project is being funded by the World Bank.

“We are a management company and we are doing the development and we will manage the CLICK TO READ MORE