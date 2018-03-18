Husband, step children beat woman

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

A FOURTY- YEAR OLD woman of Chunga township wept as she narrated before the Matero local court how her husband and three stepchildren beat her to a point of fainting for alleged promiscuity.

Martha Nanyangwe went to her nephew’s funeral on a Friday and returned to her matrimonial home on a Monday, only to be welcomed by punches from her husband and the stepchildren.

“My husband and step children combined forces and beat me till I fainted. He was aware that I went for a funeral. I was communicating with him from the time the funeral occurred to the time we buried. But when I got home on Monday the following week, he started beating me with the children on allegations that I went for prostitution,” she said.

Facts before the court were that the two got married in …. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/