Hunting ban lifted

ALEX NJOVU

Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has lifted the suspension on safari and resident hunting which was necessitated by the spread of coronavirus to Zambia in March this year.

Safari hunting involves the capture of big cats like lions and leopards for human recreation while resident hunting entails the killing of wildlife for consumption.

With the latest development, Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitoteta has urged wildlife hunting licence holders to be transparent in the manner they will be conducting their activities.

Mr Chitotela told a media briefing yesterday that Government's decision to allow safari and resident hunting will open up the tourism sector amidst the coronavirus pandemic.