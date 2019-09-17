Hungry citizens to get something meaty

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

STARTING next month, Government will distribute meat and soya chunks to hunger-stricken families to enhance nutrition.

Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) national coordinator Chanda Kabwe said in interview yesterday that milk and kapenta will also be distributed to areas hit by drought to promote a balanced diet.

Mr Kabwe said in an interview that Government will improve the diet of families affected by hunger from October until 2020. CLICK TO READ MORE