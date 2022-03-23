Hunger looms in Kalomo, Gwembe

CATHERINE BWALYA, Choma

HUNGER is looming in some parts of Kalomo and Gwembe districts where floods washed away most of the crops and as a result of a dry spell experienced in Southern Province recently.

Kalomo District Commissioner Joshua Sikaduli said in an interview yesterday that village headmen and councillors in different parts of Kalomo have written to his office requesting for relief food.

Mr Sikaduli said the affected areas in Kalomo are Sipatunyana, Simayakwe, Dimbwe, Chawila, Siyachitema, Kalonda, Kasukwe, Chilala, Chamuka, Bbilili and Katanda wards.

“We have since submitted the letters that were sent to us to provincial administration for guidance on the matter. But what is on the ground is that these areas will run out of food any time while some have already run out,” he said.

Mr Sikaduli said people in the affected areas have requested to be allowed to buy maize from the Food Reserve Agency.

He said those who are not able to afford buying maize want relief food from the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit.

Mr Sikaduli regrets that the district transitioned from experiencing severe flash floods which damaged a number of fields to a dry spell, which further destroyed the crops.

“As of now, we have seen that it has been raining the past few days but most of the fields will not recover or do well.

“There are just a few families that might roast some maize, but majority of families in the affected areas are severely affected,” Mr Sikaduli said.

He said some farmers who planted early are expected to have a relatively good harvest.

“So we are just waiting for instructions from our superiors on how we are going to help these families,” Mr Sikaduli said.

And Gwembe District Commissioner Killian Chikandula said the entire district is threatened by a hunger situation and that some areas like Jongolo, Makuyu and Kota Kota have already run out of maize.

Mr Chikandula has also received letters from the traditional leadership and some civic leaders appealing for government support.

“We are looking at the possibilities of the FRA allowing our people to start buying maize because we have a challenge of where to buy the commodity. We have written a letter in this regard and we are just waiting for feedback,” Mr Chikandula said.