Hundreds left homeless in wake of heavy rains

BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, HENRY SINYANGWE

Solwezi, Kasama

A TOTAL of 37 houses have collapsed in Kalumbila District in North-Western Province leaving about 250 people homeless following a downpour.

Another 23 houses and one Zesco electricity pole line were damaged in a hailstorm in Chinsali District on Saturday.

Kalumbila District Commissioner Robinson Kalota said in an interview yesterday that the heavy rains were experienced on Friday last week, and about 250 people have been left homeless