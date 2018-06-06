Huge task for She-polopolo

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

ALTHOUGH qualification for the Ghana 2018 African Women Championship is what is at stake, She-polopolo coach Bruce Mwape is a relaxed man.“We will not be under pressure to deliver. We have played Zimbabwe before and we know them. We have prepared well for this challenge,” Mwape said during a briefing in Lusaka yesterday.

“Time has come for us to qualify to the Women Africa Cup finals.”

"Time has come for us to qualify to the Women Africa Cup finals."

This Ghana 2018 African Women Championship final round first leg at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka is a renewal of a long rivalry between these two neighbouring countries.