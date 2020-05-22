Hubby killer jailed 18 months

CHALI MULENGA

Livingstone

A 24-YEAR-OLD pregnant woman of Kalomo has been sentenced to 18 months simple imprisonment for causing the death of her husband.

Florence Chomba, a housewife of Kauwe Clinic area, was facing a charge of manslaughter.

On December 13 last year, in Kalomo, Chomba stabbed her husband, Luckson Mwape, who later died.

Facts before Judge Kenneth Mulife were that Mr Mwape, a nurse at Kauwe Clinic, returned home from a beer drink-up around 23:00 hours, after which a quarrel with his wife ensued on why she had only prepared vegetables for supper.