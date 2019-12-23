Hubby killed over food

MWILA NTAMBI, NANCY SIAME, Kitwe, Lusaka

A 66-YEAR-OLD man of Chama district has been beaten to death allegedly by his wife and her 28-year-old brother for failing to provide for the family.

Muchinga Province Commissioner of Police Joel Njase announced the incident in a statement yesterday.

Bika Ng'uni, 45, with the help of her brother, Japhet Phiri, beat up her husband, Godfrey Bwalya, for allegedly failing to provide for his family