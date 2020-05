CHALI MULENGA

Livingstone

THE Livingstone High Court has sentenced a 27-year-old security guard to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour for burning his wife’s house.

This is in a case Jeska Zaawa of Ngwenya township in Livingstone is charged with arson.

On June 13, 2019, in Kalomo, Zaawa set Ruth Matintila’s house ablaze.

He was later convicted by the Magistrate’s Court and committed to the High Court for sentencing.

