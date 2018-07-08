Hubby has 3 children with lover

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Mansa

A WOMAN of Mansa has narrated before the local court how her husband of nine years abandoned her and married another woman he secretly had three children with.

This was heard in a case in which Ruth Mwape sued Richard Mwewa for divorce due to desertion. She was deserted for one year.

The two got married in 2009 and have three children together. Dowry was paid.

She said problems started when her husband found a girlfriend and later discovered that he had even fathered three children with the same woman.

Mwape said her husband would lie to her that he had gone for work