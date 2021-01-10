Hubby ditches wife for city woman

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

ZELIPA Phiri was happy when her husband left for Lusaka in search of greener pastures.

To her it meant that her life would change and so she gave him her blessings.

But little did she know that he was coming to search for another woman.

Phiri, 25, has now been deserted for the other woman her husband William Nyangu, 31, found in Lusaka.

This was heard in the Matero Local Court in a case in which Phiri sued Nyangu for CLICK TO READ MORE