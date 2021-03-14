Hubby allegedly being forced to pay for sex by wife

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

ACCUSED of not being supportive of his family, a man of Garden House is allegedly being forced to pay for sex by his wife every time he demands for it.

John Mulao, 50, told the court that on one occasion his wife charged him K20 to sleep with her before she later increased the fee to K50.

But his wife, Carol Chilongoshi, 42, said she has been charging him for sex because of his alleged irresponsibility.

Mulao was testifying in a matter in which he was sued for divorce. The couple got married in 2000 and has three children.

"From 2017 I have had to plead for sex from my wife and it came at a fee. I was charged K20 for the first encounter. With time, the amount started increasing until it