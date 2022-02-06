Hubby accuses wife of being playful

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

AFTER being together for more than 40 years, a couple of Ndola has divorce after the husband accused his wife of being playful and wanting to be independent. This came to light in the Ndola Main Local Court when Joyce Kabaso, 60, sued her husband, John Mukuka, 63, a Seventh-day Adventist elder. She said Mukuka did not provide for her and that he had a habit of eating from restaurants. Kabaso said she married Mukuka in 1981 and together they have seven children. She said problems in their marriage started after they got married 41 years ago. Kabaso said they have always differed over minor issues. She said Mukuka also accused her of wanting to poison him each time she prepared a meal for him. She accused her husband of spending nights away from their matrimonial home, a tendency she said resulted in him fathering two children outside their marriage.

Kabaso said despite the court having reconciled them twice, she was tired and wanted to end the marriage. "After our recent reconciliation in October last year, he went home and stuck posters on our homes that he was selling them. And recently I discovered that he has moved to Chingola with all the household items," she said. But Mukuka pleaded with the court not to dissolve the marriage because