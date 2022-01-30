Hubby accuses wife of battery, opts out

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

TIRED of allegedly being beaten by his wife, a man of Kanyama Township has thrown in the towel in his marriage of 16 years. Evans Mumba, 36, told the Matero Local Court that he decided to divorce his wife, Astrida Ng’andwe, because he could not endure her punches she inflicted on him each time they had an argument. The couple got married in 2005 and have four children. Mumba said problems in his marriage started in 2012 when his wife suspected him of extra-marital affairs. “She got upset every time we had misunderstandings and went to an extent of beating me. She would manhandle me even in the presence of our children. “I never retaliated but just watch her. My fear has been that I might end up injuring her and go to jail for gender-based violence (GBV),” he said. Mumba said Ng’andwe verbally abused him each time she got home late from work. He said there has been no peace in their marriage, which is why he was forced to impregnate another woman in 2018. “For me, it is better we divorce for our own safety. One day I will be pushed to the wall with her behaviour of beating me and I will be tempted to fight back,” Mumba said. In her testimony, Ng’andwe told the court that she was against the idea of divorce. She said Mumba allegedly infected her with HIV and destroyed her life such that no other man could look at her. “I have had four caesarean operations and been told by doctors that I can no longer give birth. He infected me with HIV and now wants to leave me. This man has been promiscuous from the time we came to Lusaka from Mansa in 2010. He has been sleeping around,” she said.

Ng’andwe said Mumba has been sleeping away from home most of the time. She said he has since married another woman and abandoned his children. “It is not the first time that he is having a child outside marriage. The one who was CLICK TO READ MORE