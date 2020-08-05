Huawei talks partnerships in expanding ICT

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI

Lusaka

IN AN effort to provide cheap internet services, Huawei is ready to partner with mobile operators and regulators to expand information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure in Zambia.

Huawei Zambia public relations director Hansen He said cheap internet connectivity is possible with collective effort from all ICT players.

Mr Hansen said in response to a query that affordable internet services should be accessed by all subscribers in the country.

“It is also important to note the more a particular country invests in the expansion of ICT infrastructure and other technology-related solutions, the more it is highly likely to increase and afford cheap accessibility to any form of connectivity for its communities,” he said.