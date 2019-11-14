Huawei, MTN dial 5G technology

CLEMENT SINYANGWE, Cape Town, South Africa

TO enable digital transformation across Africa, Huawei Technologies and MTN mobile service provider have launched a trial fifth Generation (5G) cellular network technology and artificial Intelligence.

The launch took place yesterday during the AfricaCom 2019 summit that has brought together internet connectivity champions as well as various information communication technology experts.

The two companies made this pact through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at actualising the development and