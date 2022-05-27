HRC welcomes death penalty abolishment

NANCY SIAME, MWILA CHANSA

Lusaka, Kitwe

HUMAN Rights Commission (HRC) has welcomed the new dawn administration’s plan to abolish the death penalty, describing it as a landmark step towards enhancing the promotion and protection of the right to life. On the eve of Africa Freedom Day, President Hakainde Hichilema said Government will work with the National Assembly to actualise the abolishment of the death penalty. HRC chairperson Mudford Mwandenga said in a statement yesterday that the death penalty constitutes the ultimate and irreversible gross violation of human rights which should never be practised anywhere in the 21st century.

“Zambia has had a moratorium on the death penalty since 1997 when the last executions took place,” Mr Mwandenga said.

"Zambia is therefore considered a de facto death penalty abolitionist country as it has not implemented the cruel and inhuman practice for more than 10 years, which is the internationally recognised threshold for a country to be considered to have abolished the death penalty in practice." By abolishing the death penalty both in practice and law, Zambia will join the increasing global movement in which 108 countries have abolished the practice for all crimes. Mr Mwandenga said the President and his administration are within the ambit of the universally accepted best practices on abolishing the death penalty. HRC expects the pronouncement on abolishing the