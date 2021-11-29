HR boss bolts with K285,000

BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Solwezi

AN EMPLOYEE of Sunrain Company in Solwezi is on the run after allegedly stealing over K285,000 which he was given to go and deposit at the bank by his employer.

The suspect has been identified as Renox Banda, who was a human resource manager at the Chinese firm located in Kapijimpanga area in Solwezi.

North-Western Province deputy commissioner of police Fred Mulenga confirmed the incident, which happened on Friday, in a statement.

Dr Mulenga said the matter was reported to the police on Friday at 18:30 hours by Xiaotian Hi on behalf of the