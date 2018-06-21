HPCZ justifies closure of programmes

FRANCIS LUNGU, Lusaka

THE recent ban of some health science degree programmes at Lusaka Apex Medical University and Cavendish University has elicited angry emotions from those affected.The programmes were suspended by the Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) on alleged failure by the universities to follow stipulated training requirements.

Parents, guardians and students have all expressed concerns on the financial ‘loss’ and the time that has been wasted over the period the affected courses had been running.

On June 10, 2018, the HPCZ suspended the Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy and Radiography at the Lusaka Apex Medical University, and at Cavendish University the council withdrew approval certificates in Bachelors of Science in Medicine and Surgery and Bachelors of Science in Clinical Medicine on grounds that the two institutions violated the guidelines in running the respective programmes.

A third year student at Lusaka Apex Medical University under Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy said it was unbelievable that such a thing happened after spending so much money and time.

“This is a disturbance…a lot of resources have been spent, I was paying about K11,000. I am in the third year second semester. I was remaining with one-and-a-half-years for the five-year programme. If only the school can reach the required standards and find qualified lecturers, we can highly appreciate so that we go back to school,” he said.

Mr Isaac Phiri of Lusaka whose son was pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy at Lusaka Apex Medical University, said it was a drain on the family coffers for the programme to be disbanded.

Mr Phiri said the development was a huge drawback on his son, who may contemplate pursuing a different programme or restart the same course from another institution.

“Apex University should sort out this mess as soon as possible. It is clear that the school was just interested in money and not the standards of education. Apart from the more than K11,000 for the tuitions and other requirements, we were paying for his boarding facilities and groceries, it is a big inconvenience,” he said.

Another fourth year medical student at Lusaka Apex Medical University said enrolment of a required number of students would help in making teaching and learning more effective, reliable, reasonable and fair.

The student, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the semester tuition fees of K12,550 were not reasonable looking at the poor learning environment and that students had to find accommodation.

“We lack most medical facilities and compared to what other medical schools, even internationally, we are much behind in the syllabus and practicles. We need improved learning conditions, we are too many in one class, hence there is no proper lecturer-student interaction,” she said.

All these concerns from both students and parents could be genuine. And the HPCZ registrar Aaron Mujajati agrees that quality education in the health sector has no substitute because it deals with people’s lives.

“The trouble with health care, unlike any other sector, is that people actually die. When somebody dies, you have no alternative life to give them. So there is no room for error,” Dr Mujajati says.

The HPCZ found the two institutes wanting when it was discovered that they were running health science programmes without following the set standards even after being warned in the past.

In an interview, Dr Mujajati outlined an array of consequences of having ill-trained health personnel if learning institutions are left unchecked.

“First of all you end up with health workers who are not professional, who are not fullybaked, as a result your mortality rate goes up. Also the rate of poor outcomes goes up, meaning that people go to hospital and they end up being over-treated, under-treated or not being treated at all. The worst thing that can happen is that as a country as a whole, we end up with health services that we cannot be proud of,” he said.

Dr Mujajati said the council supports the government policy of providing good health care for all and that it would not compromise its inspectorate duties in the health sector.

“What we are doing may look simple, sometimes we look as if we are so hard-hearted [and] we do not think of other people and these children in these schools. Believe me, inconveniencing those children [students] and parents is far much better than to let them go through these programmes and then go and cause bigger harm elsewhere,” he said.

“The decision was made in national interest, yes we are receiving a lot of criticism for it, but we are looking at the future. Do Zambians deserve high quality of health care services? If the answer to this questions is yes, then this decision was inevitable.”

According to Dr Mujajati, the law that guides health and medical practitioners in Zambia was thorough and the HPCZ needs to ensure its effective implementation.

“Let people know there is the law and it needs to be followed. Particularly in our sector, there are no second chances, when you die you are dead. The schools where the students are coming from must be held accountable,” he said.

The HPCZ moved in at Lusaka Apex Medical University to withdraw the approval certificates for the two training programmes on grounds that the dean and some lecturers did not qualify to teach the programmes and that the school had over-enrolled students without approval from HPCZ.

Other reasons were the inadequate sitting capacity and inadequate materials in the library. There was only one laboratory used for both compound and analytical chemistry with no recommend equipment.

The institution also failed to provide evidence that the laboratory was used by students; did not appoint external examiners and there was no mechanism to hold supervisors accountable in practicum sites.

While at Cavendish University, the council withdrew approval certificates for Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery and Bachelor of Sciences in Clinical sciences on grounds that the teaching staff for paediatrics and child health, internal medicine and obstetrics and gynaecology are all part-timers.

A university having part-time tutors for the mentioned courses is contrary to the HPCZ requirements and that the standards of recruiting at least 50 percent teaching staff for a particular programme were also not fulfilled.

Nonetheless, Cavendish University vice chancellor Mutale Musonda says the institution is committing to following all the regulations of the HPCZ and the Higher Education Authority (HEA) in order to continue providing all students with an excellent health sciences education in all programmes.

“The university is also maintaining discussions with HPCZ to address the areas of concerns raised as soon as possible while normal university operations are maintained as planned,” Professor Musonda said in a statement.

And Lusaka Apex Medical University chairperson, Austen Mweemba said the institution is putting measures in place to fully comply with the requirements of the HPCZ regarding the two withdrawn programmes.

“The HPCZ has indicated what the university should do in order to meet the prescribed requirements, and the university is taking measures,” he said.