How Zambian economy trended in 2021

CHIBAMBA KANYAMA

THE year 2021 is gone but will best be remembered for intense economic policy focused primarily on three things: arrest the free fall of the Kwacha, tackle the external debt challenge, make headway with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for an Extended Credit Facility (ECF). At the back of all this, the country was fixated on recovering from the economic disaster created largely by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the previous year, the economy had registered a negative growth rate. This implied that jobs had been lost on account of a recession, which is about low demand and supply. The first government response to cushion this impact and supplement the K10 billion Bank of Zambia stimulus package introduced the previous year was to zero-rate imported fuel, leading to a K3 billion reduction in projected revenues. During the same period, in February 2021, the Bank of Zambia decided to increase the Monetary Policy Rate to 8.5 percent, barely a year after it had reduced the MPC to 8.0 percent. This was to respond to the rising inflation, at that time standing at 22.8 percent.

MONETARY DEVELOPMENTS

As economic pressures mounted due to COVID-19 and other structural reasons, Zambia skipped another Eurobond payment; the 2027 Eurobond for a coupon payment of US$56.1 million. In November the previous year, Zambia had made global headlines for being the first to skip a coupon payment (worth US$42.5 million) under the COVID pandemic. These developments were not good for Zambia, which was fully determined to recover from the effects of the pandemic. The biggest victim was the Kwacha. There was significant asset sell-off pressure as investors exited the market for safer havens which were dollar-denominated. The Bank of Zambia responded by requiring mining companies to settle their taxes in dollars. This somewhat stabilised the supply of foreign currency into the market. This further addressed another problem that had arisen in 2020 where the foreign exchange market shrank by about 55 percent as it was no longer functioning as required. This had translated into overcrowding in the money market, with yields jumping to between 33-35 percent, which was too high; more so for one year treasury bills going for as much as 25 percent, another very high figure with significant implications on interest rates. The positive signs of these measures started to show in the second quarter of 2021 when the economy recovered by 8 percent, a turnaround that had some significant impact on economic performance for the rest of the year, more so in that Zambia Revenue Authority exceeded its revenue targets quarter by quarter.

STRUCTURAL ISSUES

Having come from a default on its dollar bonds (possibly out of advice by the debt advisors Lazard and Highgate), rising fiscal deficits and a continued rise in inflation rate, Government intensified on its economic policy approaches. Political risks had also started to feed into the economy ahead of the August 2021 elections. There was further anxiety by the global market following Government’s takeover of Mopani Copper Mines from Glencore in the first quarter of 2021 for US$1.5 billion. Government calmed the fears by assuring the market there was no intention to take over other mines. The spending on the elections is still not known in terms of quantum. However, the impact was felt in terms of the high inflation rate that rose to 23.2 percent against a backdrop of a bumper maize harvest of about 3.7 million tonnes. The price of copper rose to highest levels in years for an average price of US$9,500 per tonne. The high prices and related high revenues for Government in taxes may explain the relative stability in the exchange rate around the time of elections. Shortly after the elections, Government received US$1.3 billion in Special Drawing Rights as support from the International Monetary Fund to cushion the impact of COVID on the economy. This injection was good news for the new dawn government.

THE IMF JOURNEY

Zambia formally engaged the IMF for an Extended Credit Facility in 2019. In 2021, the intensity for a possible bail-out heightened, with two staff meetings taking place in February and May-June 2021. The then Minister of Finance, Bwalya Ng’andu, wanted to land the programme before the elections and he is quoted as having said “We want a deal” in an interview.

“There is absolutely no desire on our part that we delay things to election time and we are hopeful that we’ll be able to reach

some agreement with the IMF.” Two months before elections, some significant headway appeared to have been reached as implied by this statement: “Zambia and the IMF have reached a broad agreement on the macroeconomic parameters, fiscal targets, policy objectives and a reform agenda.” However, nothing happened until December 2021. The IMF team reached a staff-level agreement with the Zambian authorities on a new arrangement under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) for 2022-2025 to help restore macroeconomic stability and provide the foundation for an inclusive economic recovery. The national budget, which offered tax concessions for the mining industry, had been announced two months earlier and was approved by Parliament in December.

CONCLUSION

The new dawn government took office in August 2021 with renewed hope for the country. President Hakainde Hichilema made several pronouncements focused on the rule of law, protection of property rights and further met the heads of the World Bank and the IMF. His intention was to restore investor confidence. There have been other significant developments in the market as we conclude the year: the Kwacha appreciated against major currencies, inflation dropped to below 20 percent, and treasury bills yield rate also dropped, with a related positive impact on interest rates. The author is managing consultant, Bridges Limited.