How Zambia survived fuel drought

MOSES WALUBITA, Lusaka

The story of how Zambia survived the fuel drought begins on November 11, 1965 when former rebel leader Ian Douglas Smith declared UDI (Unilateral Declaration of Independence) for Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe).

Zambia paid heavily for her strong support for the liberation struggle in Africa in general and southern Africa in particular.

In 1973, the southern route with Rhodesia was closed and the Benguela Railway in Angola was disrupted by civil strife in that country. The Benguela Railway to the Atlantic Ocean was eventually abandoned in 1975.

Rhodesia’s colonial power, Britain, which had a Labour Prime Minister Harold Wilson, reacted swiftly by imposing economic sanctions against the Smith regime.

The sanctions included an oil embargo. The measures were meant to force Smith to come to his senses and renounce UDI. However, Smith did not and survived for 15 years because some unfaithful multi-national oil companies smuggled oil to him.

For land-locked Zambia, then only a year old having gained independence on October 24, 1964, the sanctions against Rhodesia had serious repercussions on her economy, forcing her to re-route her goods CLICK TO READ MORE