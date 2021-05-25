How UNIP, ANC formed first black govt

PHILIP CHIRWA, Lusaka

THE scene was the headquarters of the African National Congress (ANC) in Lusaka’s Chilenje Township. The party was holding a crucial central committee meeting chaired by its president, Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula, with his deputy, Edward Mungoni Liso, seated by his side.

At the time, ANC happened to be a beautiful girl loved by two prospective suitors, namely United National Independence Party (UNIP), led by Kenneth David Kaunda, on one hand, and United Federal Party (UFP), led by then Federal Prime Minister, Sir Roy Welensky, on the other. The question before the committee was: which of the two suitors is the ANC to marry, UNIP or UFP?

At the centre of the crisis was the 1962 election in which UNIP scooped 14 seats, UFP nine and ANC seven. Since UNIP had failed to secure a working majority in the election, it meant that there was need for two of them to join forces to form a coalition government. And, of course, the party that held the trump card was ANC, which was at liberty to cooperate with either UNIP or UFP to form such a coalition.

It so happened that in an earlier election held in 1960, UFP and ANC had made a pact whereby ANC would vote for UFP in constituencies where the party was not fielding any candidate and vice-versa.

Not unexpectedly, this pact drew widespread outrage from the African population throughout the