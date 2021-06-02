How two special grade inmates allegedly tricked victims in Kabwe

Mukobeko murders revisited

CHAMBO NG’UNI

Kabwe

THEY gathered in groups; some sobbing, others standing wide-eyed and confused, and others, still visibly grief-stricken sitting under trees.

Others were inconsolable, pacing to and fro around the morgue, struggling to come to terms with the news of their missing relatives having been found dead.

From where they were, bereaved relatives watched helplessly as police officers went in and came out of the mortuary at Kabwe Central Hospital.

Inside the mortuary, a pathologist was conducting post-mortems on the decomposed remains of five women and a baby who had gone missing between January and March this year.

After a while, the environment got tensed up, as the mourners’ tempers flared as they impatiently waited to view the remains of their relatives.

At one point, an argument erupted between a police officer and some mourners. Quick intervention by a senior police officer, however, prevented the quarrel from escalating.

The deceased people were allegedly murdered by Mukobeko Maximum Correctional Facility inmates – Joseph Chiteta, 53, and Miles Malaya, 41.

Chiteta, who was jailed for 20 years for aggravated robbery in September 2011, was a special grade inmate (trustee), and so was his accomplice. He was due for his earliest possible discharge on June 6, 2027.

The special grade which both Chiteta and Malaya had been conferred with is the highest grade to which an inmate can be promoted, giving them some form of authority other fellow inmates. CLICK