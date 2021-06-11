How to fortify your savings

IF THERE is an account that has lost its original features amongst all the bank products, it’s indeed a savings account. Over time a savings account has been shedding off its original features and benefits by becoming almost like a current account, with unlimited withdrawals, frequent access through ATMs and points of sale (PoS), bank charges, low or no interest at all and many such characteristics. Ultimately, a savings account has been reduced to a transaction account surviving on a book balance. However, not very long ago, a savings account was a very respected and important product anchored on good financial discipline and a strong savings culture. At every funeral, particularly that of a breadwinner, it was not uncommon for relatives to demand for a savings passbook so that they quickly make decisions on how the money should be shared. ‘Leteni akabuku ka ku bank’, meaning can we please have the bank book so that we know how much our relative has left behind. Fights could actually break out on who was going to inherit the bank book. It is good and worth noting that the law has now taken care of such greed. On the other hand, the cumbersome savings books have been done away with, and they now belong to the financial archives. Despite the developments and digitalisation of our financial markets, the saving concept remains a very credible component of every person’s personal finance and indeed for the country in the credit allocation of financial resources for economic development. However, our financial market has not been very friendly to savers. For instance, a story is told of a professional who went to Europe for further studies for five years. Upon his return, he paid a visit on his bankers, only to find that his savings had been swallowed up by bank charges and that he was actually owing the bank. It is gratifying that Bank of Zambia (BoZ) has since abolished most of the unwarranted bank charges under the Prohibition Against Unwarranted Charges and Fees Directives of 2018. These charges were a menace to savers. More still needs to be done in this area, both in terms of compliance and removal of remnant charges, though a lot of banks and financial institutions have complied. It is also gratifying that some institutions have actually designed a model savings account with no single charge levied. We highly commend such institutions. Fortifying or hedging of savings or an investment entails reducing the risk of adverse price or value movements of a particular asset. In short, it refers to the measures that you take to protect the value of your savings. The first step towards fortifying your savings is to identify a bank with a product that does not attract charges. Fortunately, they are there in the market. You just need to do some shopping around. This is the only way you will be preserving the principal sum sitting on your account and build it up with additional deposits. Secondly, you need to pay attention to the interest rate that you are being paid. With inflation rates above 20 percent, you need an interest rate well above inflation. That’s the only way you will fortify the value of your savings. However, savings accounts rarely earn such rates of interest. Interest rates on savings rarely go beyond 5 percent per annum. At this point and depending on your level of savings, you may start thinking of migrating the bulk of your balance into a fixed deposit account with a tenure for higher interest income. You may not beat inflation, but you will earn something reasonable. On these products, take care, as some banks do pay pro-rata interest on pre-mature redemption in case of emergency, but others will ensure you forfeit all the interest that you have accrued. In this space, you may also think of migrating higher balances into safer and relatively good earning financial instruments such as treasury bills and government bonds. Alternatively, you can shop around for unit trusts which specialise in collective investments. You will benefit from high revenues from their diversified portfolios and investment expertise. Depending on your liquidity preference, you may also think of placing some of the resources into the stock market for quality shares, as a channel for long-term investment. Thirdly, you may hedge your savings through entering the foreign exchange market. Depending on how much you have accumulated on your savings, you can open a dollar account and thereby fortify your savings. In conclusion, please identify a bank offering a free savings account which you can use as a transit account to finance safe and higher earning investments, fortified against inflation and liquidity risks. You may not outsmart the financial market, but you will definitely preserve the value of your hard-earned money.

The author is a business strategist.