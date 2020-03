MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

NOT for the first time, Buildcon are making headlines for the wrong reasons after the Department of Immigration arrested coach Ivan Zoric and 12 players for working in Zambia without valid documentation.

Prior to Thursday’s arrest of the 13, stories of unpaid salaries had dominated conversations around Buildcon even as results on the pitch kept worsening.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/