How South has embraced political maturity

CATHERINE BWALYA, Choma

AS you enter the central business district of Choma, one striking thing you will notice are rival campaign banners of the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) and opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) pitted against each other on the highway. The chitenge-made banners bearing portraits of President Edgar Lungu and his nemesis, Hakainde Hichilema, president of the UPND, seem to be flying over the Lusaka-Livingstone road where they have been perched by rival campaign teams. The banners were erected as soon as the campaign period was launched ahead of the August 12 general elections, and none of the two rival camps here – have tempered with them. A Choma resident Gabriel Choonya says the two banners ‘flying’ together demonstrate political maturity in the political arena in Choma. Mr Choonya urges Zambians in other parts of the country to emulate the Choma campaign spirit to ensure peaceful campaigns and elections. “This is a sign of maturity among our political candidates representing the two major political parties in this election in Choma and it will go a long way in promoting unity, co-existence and peaceful campaigns. “This is the first time I am seeing this in a long time and I must say that if this is how we will be doing politics as a district, we will be a model district and a shining example to other areas that have so far experienced violent clashes between rival groupings,” he says. Unlike other Southern Province districts like Namwala, where some suspected UPND supporters recently threw stones at a PF mobilisation team that was conducting door-to-door campaigns, or Mazabuka where campaign materials belonging to UPND’s rivals are being pulled down, rival political camps in Choma has so far shown tolerance and maturity in their campaigns. In the heart of Choma, lies Choma Central constituency which has attracted six parliamentary candidates who are spreading the message of peace as they canvass for votes in a region regarded as a UPND stronghold. Just who is who in the Choma Central parliamentary race? UPND’s Cornelius Mweetwa, who has held the Choma Central seat for the last 10 years, is battling it out against former Namuswa ward councillor Kenneth Moola, of the PF. Mr Moola, 31, who in the last five years was the only PF councilor in Choma District (PF), now wants to give it a go at parliamentary level against Mr Mweetwa, who is CLICK TO READ MORE