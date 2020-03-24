Sport

How some football players are filling void

March 24, 2020
1 Min Read
ZANACO midfielder Boyd Musonda handles the ball as Buildcon players Chanda Mushili (left) and Moses Phiri look on during a Super Division third place play-off at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka on Saturday. Buildcon won 3-1. PICTURE: JEAN MANDELA

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe
DESPITE originating from China and the new epicentre now being Europe, the coronavirus has spread its way through the global society with Africa and Zambia not spared.
In football, authorities around the world moved quickly to suspend their domestic leagues and cup competitions and it was not long before Africa followed suit.
Th e mome n t Zamb i a confirmed its first case, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) moved quickly to suspend the Absa Cup, which was scheduled to take centre stage last weekend.
Before the news of halting the only cup competition in the country could even sink in, local football was dealt another blow when the association announced that all its leagues have been suspended indefinitely.
This was disappointing news for followers of the top flight who were eager to see whether surprise leaders Forest Rangers would hold their own until the end or stuttering defending champions Zesco would revive their chase for a CLICK TO READ MORE

Tags

Facebook Feed

Ad1