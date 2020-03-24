How some football players are filling void

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

DESPITE originating from China and the new epicentre now being Europe, the coronavirus has spread its way through the global society with Africa and Zambia not spared.

In football, authorities around the world moved quickly to suspend their domestic leagues and cup competitions and it was not long before Africa followed suit.

Th e mome n t Zamb i a confirmed its first case, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) moved quickly to suspend the Absa Cup, which was scheduled to take centre stage last weekend.

Before the news of halting the only cup competition in the country could even sink in, local football was dealt another blow when the association announced that all its leagues have been suspended indefinitely.

This was disappointing news for followers of the top flight who were eager to see whether surprise leaders Forest Rangers would hold their own until the end or stuttering defending champions Zesco would revive their chase for a CLICK TO READ MORE