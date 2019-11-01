How peasants found a home

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipata

THE word referendum refers to a direct vote in which an entire electorate in a country or region is invited to vote and make a decision on a particular proposal.

This may result in the adoption of a new law, amendment of a constitution or the public making an important decision on a social or political issue

However, in Chipata city, Referendum is a place that over 5,000 people call home. It is located on Umodzi highway, about 1.5km from the central business district.

How the township earned its name is a million-dollar question that begs an answer.

The township was established in 1969, five years after Zambia attained independence from British rule.