How peasants found a home

November 1, 2019
1 Min Read
A HOUSE in Referendum. Picture right, Edison Mwale, 79 (centre), with his wife and grandchild. He is one of the first settlers in Referendum.

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipata
THE word referendum refers to a direct vote in which an entire electorate in a country or region is invited to vote and make a decision on a particular proposal.
This may result in the adoption of a new law, amendment of a constitution or the public making an important decision on a social or political issue
However, in Chipata city, Referendum is a place that over 5,000 people call home. It is located on Umodzi highway, about 1.5km from the central business district.
How the township earned its name is a million-dollar question that begs an answer.
The township was established in 1969, five years after Zambia attained independence from British rule.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

