How Luangwa came of age

NKOLE NKOLE, Lusaka

SOME townships are known for their notoriety and others lesser known because of their size or their location, and one such township is Luangwa. You could mistake it for Garden Township or describe it as being in Garden’s backyard. But Luangwa, albeit small, is a community thriving on its own.

The township falls under Ngwerere ward 19 and is divided into two zones, namely zone five, the location of old Luangwa, and zone six, which is where new Luangwa is located.

Elebet Lungu arrived in Luangwa in 1978 from Chaisa compound as part of a decongestion programme under the United National Independence Party (UNIP) regime.

Initially, the township was called Garden due to its proximity to Garden Township and was an area mostly covered by bush but after residents built homes, the area assumed a life of its own and its name changed to Luangwa.

Structures began being erected in Luangwa in 1978. Before this, in 1977, people were allocated plots in the area while still living in Chaisa.