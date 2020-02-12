How journalists can remain relevant in new environment

Analysis: AARON MWEWA

THE recent advances in technology, which now enable people to easily capture and share details about events happening around them and also to discuss their different opinions on issues affecting them through social media, have made people begin to think that maybe there will come a time when journalists will be less needed in our communities.

In all this plethora of information, how then can journalists cover an issue in a manner that can make people care about it? In this era where there is seemingly a news fatigue, the best way to tell the story is to find a compelling narrative in the eyes of someone who is personally affected by that human interest story.

Though very old, the human interest angle still remains the best way of telling a story.