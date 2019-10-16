How is Zambia tackling climate change?

VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA, like many developing countries is heavily affected by the effects of climate change.

According to Government, the country has witnessed slowed economic growth contrary to the projected 4 percent. In fact, growth has now been revised downwards to about two percent on account of the adverse weather conditions which have heavily affected the energy and agricultural sectors.

In his address to the fourth session of the 12th National Assembly, President Edgar Lungu highlighted the need for enhanced sustainable development practices to mitigate against climate change effects.

What was particularly concerning, according to President Lungu, the energy deficit and food shortages the country was experiencing as a result of poor rainfall, leading to low water levels for power generation and poor crop production, respectively.