How I survived the death roll

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Sioma

TODAY, 30-year-old Akakulubelwa Mushiba can afford a smile. But a few days ago, he almost died between the jaws of one of Africa’s deadliest reptiles: the Nile crocodile.

The man from Sioma in Western Province counts himself lucky to have walked away from the croc’s death roll.

A crocodile attacks its prey by locking its jaws onto the flesh of its target and then spinning its body. The action is commonly known as the death roll.

The crocodile that attacked Akakulubelwa managed to remove a chunk of flesh from his thigh.

It all happened on the evening of November 11, when Akakulubelwa went to take bath in the Zambezi River.

Akakulubelwa, who works at a lodge situated on the banks of the Zambezi River in Sioma District, had gone to the river with his 22-year-old wife, Pangu Muyamubi.

He says when he reached the river around 18:00 hours, he took off his clothes and went into the water