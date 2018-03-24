How healthy is Lower Kafue basin?

MARGARET CHISANGA, Monze

YES, it is colourless, near tasteless, common and yet so precious that it is increasingly becoming a key topic for discussion as it dawns on the humans that water is one element they cannot create and thus will have to preserve for future generations.

Ever heard of Day Zero, which is July 15, when the South African city of Cape Town, home to among other things the Table Mountain, African penguins, sunshine and sea as well as being a world renowned tourist destination, will run out of water supply!

Zambia is home to an estimated 16 million people dependent on a large expanse of natural water resources from rivers meandering, sometimes in a slow lazy way, other times with a furious potency that has swallowed lives into its mysterious depth.

It is one of these water resources, the Kafue River, that brought together researchers, policy makers to a discussion meeting in Monze.

The workshop was initiated by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Zambia in partnership with the University of Maryland Centre for Environmental Science (UMCES) of the United States.

Stakeholders from key sectors such as fisheries, wildlife and land shared information to arrive at key indicators that will provide information for the scorecard. This scorecard will operate as a mechanism for providing data and tracking indicators associated with the health status of the basin.

WWF country director Nachilala Nkombo says the score card will provide a platform for stakeholders to share challenges and opportunities that exist within the Kafue Basin and identify what is most important to the diverse water users in the basin.

“The stakeholders will then create a common understanding of the basin’s health, and foster a shared vision of its future,” she said in a speech read for her by WWF policy and advocacy coordinator Bwendo Kabanda.

Southern Province minister Edify Hamukale, who is also passionate about the conservation of the country’s rich natural resources, officially kick-started the workshop by stating that once developed, the report card could be used as a decision- making tool in understanding the health of the Kafue River Basin.

Dr Hamukale said the initiative will help improve integration among different stakeholders as they strive to understand the health of the river, which underpins sustained social economic growth.

The minister indicated that while the basin is home to some wildlife species endemic only to the region, challenges such as poaching pose a threat which government is working to address.

“The Department of Wildlife and National Parks 2015 study put the figure of the Lechwe at 28,711, but the figures are depleting at an alarming level, which is why we’re keen to ensure sanity is returned to the basin as it is home to wildlife endemic to this region,” he said.

A WWF Zambia brief report published in 2016 indicates that the Lower Kafue generates 50 percent of Zambia’s national hydro-electricity supply through the Kafue Gorge Dam, and 44 percent of water used is drawn from the basin.

“The Kafue Gorge hydro-electric power plant, situated at the eastern end of the Kafue Flats, is the country’s largest power station, providing more than 50 percent of Zambia’s electricity needs,” the report reads.

The main objective of the workshop was to harness the particular skills of most stakeholders, who included representatives of key water related industries such as the Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company (LWSC), Water Resources Management Authority (WARMA), the Fisheries Department and the Department of National Parks and Wildlife in developing key indicators for determining the status of the basin.

Drawing on initiatives used in the Healthy Rivers for All, report cards and international experience shared by Dr Heath Kelsey from the University of Maryland Centre for Environmental Science, the stakeholders participated in various activities for river basin value identification and prioritisation as well as value and threat identification.

The background to the Healthy Rivers for All is that not much is known about water despite the dependency on freshwater resources every day. The impacts of man’s actions, the current status of ecosystem health, and the role of climate change are rarely measured or available in a format most people can understand.

Therefore, this knowledge gap allows decisions about water management to be made without adequate information, behind closed doors, and often at the expense of the basin’s health and most vulnerable communities.

But when information about basin health is synthesized and delivered via a public platform, people are empowered and can take action.

Dr Kelsey said the river basin report cards have shown to be a powerful instrument to describe ecosystem status, increase public awareness and inform and influence decision-makers to take action to improve or maintain the health of a river basin.

“The process of developing report cards is highly participatory and includes the process of identifying values and threats to the basin, selection of indicators, definition of thresholds, calculation of scores and communication of results,” he said.

The process will involve a series of interactions involving collection and assessment of data, which is expected to be developed into a very simple, yet clear document that will communicate the health status of the Lower Kafue basin with the intention of increasing the chance of affirmative action being taken to do something about it.

And over this period, the Lower Kafue water basin will continue to provide an unending service as animals drench thirst in its waters, cattle graze on its plains and humans use its water for sugarcane farming and production of hydro-electric power.