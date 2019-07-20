How Foote kicked tobacco addiction

FRANCIS LUNGU, Lusaka

THE occasion is the World No Tobacco Day commemoration in Lusaka and one of the speakers is United States of America ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote.

“My name is Daniel and I am a recovering tobacco addict,” Mr Foote says to an audience which did not quite expect such an opening line from the US envoy.

Mr Foote’s son Daniel Junior is part of the audience. But it is the first time he is listening to his father talk about his addition to tobacco.

“I have come with my son here today to expose him to you wonderful people but also probably he has never heard this story from me. I brought him to hear this story directly from his dad,” he says.

"I started tobacco when I was probably 13 to 14 years old. I tried smoking and I really liked smoking and in the United States we have other ways we do, or did tobacco. You don't have those in Zambia right now thank goodness," he says.