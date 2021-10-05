How far with Faith?

DIANA CHIPEPO, CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

WITH the investigative wings keeping information close to their chests in the case involving Faith Musonda, a former United Party for National Development (UPND) presidential campaign team member has given police a four-day ultimatum to release the report.

Last month on September 18, police discovered K65 million and US$57,000 cash believed to belong to Ms Musonda at a house in New Kasama.

Ms Musonda presented herself to police four days later in the company of her lawyers, Makebi Zulu and Jonas Zimba, but only spent about an hour at Lusaka Central Police Station before enduring an eight-hour interrogation a day after.

After the interrogation, police opted to remain mute while continuing with investigations.

But Beene Hachoombwa, in a letter to Inspector-General of Police Lemmy Kajoba, has requested for a report to be issued within