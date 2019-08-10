How El Mukuka came to pioneer house music

HANNAH SILIYA, Lusaka

DURING his childhood, his mother wanted him and his sisters to learn music, something she did not do herself although she was keen.

“She always wanted to learn music as a child, but back then her parents could not afford to give her an opportunity to pursue music, so she convinced herself into giving her children that lost opportunity, and a chance to learn an instrument,” says Eleftherios Mukuka aka El Mukuka.

El Mukuka’s mother is Greek while the father is Zambian.

From the age of 12, El Mukuka had already started producing hip hop beats and playing the classical piano, which he later abandoned because he felt he did not need piano tunes to pursue a rap career.

"I thought I would only need music softwares to make beats, (but) soon after, I realised my piano skills were essential and one needs as much skills as they can get," he says.