MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

HAVING had a six-year-long stint at Premiero de Agosto, former midfielder Jack Chileshe is certainly better placed to offer Green Eagles, who face the Angolan side in the CAF Champions League second preliminary round, some advice.

Chileshe, who is also a former Zanaco player, said Eagles coach Aggrey Chiyangi's defensive tactics can pay him dividends when the team travels to play away.