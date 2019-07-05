How cop detected fraud in Kambwili firm

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A DETECTIVE chief inspector has told a magistrate that he decided to arrest and charge former Roan lawmaker Chishimba Kambwili with forgery after discovering that documents relating to the registration of Mwamona Engineering Technical Services Limited had his signatures purported to have been endorsed by his son Mwamba.

Inspector Stanley Mumbula said documents at the Patents and Company Registration Agency (PACRA) showed that Kambwili’s wife, Carol, and Mwamba were the listed directors for Mwamona.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/