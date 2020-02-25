Housing deficit to double

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

HOUSING deficit is likely to double from the current 1.5 million by 2030 if workable interventions to address the shortage are not urgently put in place, Vice-President Inonge Wina has said.

Mrs Wina said housing deficit is a real challenge in Zambia which requires concerted efforts to resolve.

She said Government has identified urbanisation, high cost, and limited availability of long-term finance as some of the factors contributing to housing deficit