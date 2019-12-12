Housewives face pension fraud

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

TWO Lusaka housewives have been taken to court after one of them allegedly lied that she is a widow and used her false status to swindle the Public Service Pension Fund (PSPF) out of over K100,000.

The suspects are Grace Nkonde and Chimbamilonga Mulenga, both of Libala Township.

The two women are accused of conspiring and collecting over K100,000 from PSPF after Nkonde pretended to be the widow of the late Zambia National Service Colonel Edward Simwaba CLICK TO READ MORE