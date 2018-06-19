Housewife sentenced 7 years

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE Lusaka High Court has sentenced a 31-year-old housewife of Lusaka to seven years simple imprisonment for stabbing her husband’s lover to death.

This is in a matter Peggy Naimanga of Shibuyunji of Shibuyunji was charged with murder before it was reduced to manslaughter for killing Jane Simbeye, 23, whom she found having sex with her husband.

On September 3, last year, Namainga stabbed her rival at Simbeye’s sister’s place, situated about 200 metres from their home in Chitanga Fishing Camp.

When the matter came up for judgment on Friday, High Court Judge Mwila Kombe found Namainga guilty of the offence.

"I have heard what you said in mitigation and that you are a first offender who readily pleaded guilty to the charge