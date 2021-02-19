Housewife in for cocaine

STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

A 49-YEAR-OLD housewife of Kamwala South in Lusaka has been arrested for allegedly trafficking in over 50 grammes of cocaine.

This is barely a week after the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) arrested a 17-year-old boy of Chirundu and five others for alleged trafficking in 300 sachets of heroin.

DEC public relations officer Theresa Katongo said in a statement yesterday that Rhoda Zulu, who was arrested at her house, is in detention for allegedly trading in 51.4 grammes of the illicit drug.

The commission has further arrested Ilunga Chisha, 44, also of Kamwala South, for allegedly trafficking in 2.8 grammes of cocaine.

In Eastern and North-Western provinces, DEC has arrested eight people for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants.