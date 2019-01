CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Mansa

A 57-YEAR-OLD woman of Kazembe village in Mwansabombwe has died after a house she was sleeping in collapsed on her during a heavy downpour.

Luapula Province Commissioner of Police Elias Chushi said in an interview yesterday that a grass-thatched house collapsed on Binaisa Mumba on Saturday around 02:00 hours. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/