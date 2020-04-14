Hotspot zoned

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA has recorded two new cases of coronavirus as Government declares Kafue a new hotspot and zones the district to heighten surveillance following two cases linked to the 58-year-old man who died last week on Wednesday.

The new cases include a wife of a man of Makeni who tested positive to COVID-19 on Sunday and the daughter of the late Kafue man’s fiancée who also tested positive to the disease.

Giving a statistical update on coronavirus yesterday, Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya said Kafue, which has recorded three positive cases, is now a hotspot CLICK TO READ MORE