Hotel Edinburgh closes doors

MWILA NTAMBI

Kitwe

HOTEL Edinburgh, the oldest hotel in Kitwe, has suspended its operations because of coronavirus pandemic.

According to a notice placed at the entrance of the hotel, management has resolved to suspend operations as a prevention measure against the global pandemic.

"To our esteemed clients and guests, we hereby notify you that we have suspended operations due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This is a prevention measure taken to safeguard all of us," the notice reads. The hospitality industry locally and globally is undoubtedly the most affected by the pandemic owing to lockdowns and travel restrictions in several countries, thereby negatively impacting on bookings.