Hot cooking oil revenge

CHAMBO NG’UNI

Kabwe

A WIFE of Chisamba has allegedly poured hot cooking oil on her husband in an apparent retaliation for being beaten by him after a quarrel.

Patricia Sikaindo, 40, allegedly poured hot cooking oil on her 44-yearold husband, Benson Siagolezya, of Mupamapamo area, on Wednesday around 05:00 hours.

Central Province Commissioner of Police Chola Katanga said in an interview yesterday that Sikaindo has been arrested for assault occasioning bodily harm.

“The couple picked a quarrel which resulted in the husband beating his wife and later went to sleep,” Mr

Katanga said.

"The following day around 05:00 hours while her husband was asleep, she went to the kitchen, boiled cooking oil and later poured it on her husband."